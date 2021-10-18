Banks to remain closed in Odisha on 19th & 20th Oct for Eid-Milad & Gajalaxmi Puja

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday declared that all banks and other banking institutions in Odisha will remain closed on Oct 19 (Tuesday) & Oct 20 (Wed) on the occasion of Eid-Milad & Gajalaxmi Puja respectively.

“The Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare under the explanation to section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881 (Central Act XXVI of 1881), read with the Notification of Government of India, Ministry of Horne Affairs No 20-25-56-Public-I dated 8th June, 1957. the Public Holidays, expressly defined in the said explanation, that the Banks and other Banking Institutions etc. in Odisha will remain closed on 19th October 2021 (Tuesday) and 20th October, 2021 (Wednesday) on the occasion of Eid-Milad and Gajalaxmi Puja, respectively,” read a notification issued by the Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Department today.