New Delhi: In October 2024, banks across India will observe closures for a total of 15 days due to various state-specific festivals and national holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced these holidays, which include significant observances such as Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali.

The month kicks off with a holiday on October 1st for the General Elections to the State Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. This is followed by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2nd, a nationwide holiday. Other notable holidays include Navratri on October 3rd in Jaipur, Durga Puja from October 10th to 14th in various states, and Diwali on October 31st.

Additionally, banks will be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. While physical branches will be closed, online and digital banking services will remain operational, ensuring that customers can manage their financial needs without interruption.

Here’s a detailed list of the bank holidays in October 2024:

October 1: General Elections to the State Legislative Assembly (Jammu and Kashmir)

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (Nationwide)

October 3: Navratri (Jaipur)

October 5: Sunday (Nationwide)

October 10: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) (Agartala, Guwahati, Kohima, Kolkata)

October 11: Dussehra (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Various states)

October 12: Second Saturday/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi) (Nationwide)

October 13: Sunday (Nationwide)

October 14: Durga Puja (Dasain) (Gangtok)

October 16: Lakshmi Pooja (Agartala, Kolkata)

October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu (Bengaluru, Guwahati, Shimla)

October 20: Sunday (Nationwide)

October 26: Second Saturday/Accession Day (Jammu and Srinagar)

October 27: Sunday (Nationwide)

October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi (Various states)

Bank customers are advised to plan their visits accordingly and utilize online banking services during these holidays1234