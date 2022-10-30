Banks To Remain Closed For 10 Days In November; Check Here

New Delhi: Private and public sector banks across India will remain closed for 10 days in the month of November. The holidays include regular ones like the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and the Sundays.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in November:

November 1: Kannada Rajyotsav/Kut.

Banks will remain shut in Bengaluru and Manipur capital Imphal.

November 6: Sunday

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima.

The bank will remain shut in all cities except Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Agartala, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Shillong, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

November 11: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala.

The banks will be shut in Bengaluru and Shillong

November 12: Second Saturday

November 13: Sunday

November 20: Sunday

November 23: Seng Kutsnem.

Banks will be shut in Shillong

November 26: Fourth Saturday

November 27: Sunday.