Banks To Be Closed For 21 Days This Month

New Delhi: Public and private banks will remain closed for a total of 21 days this month.

As per the schedule, banks will remain closed on six out of seven days in the upcoming week during Durga Puja or Navratri celebrations.

Out of the total 21 holidays in October, only 14 are holidays because of an occasion, the other seven days are weekend leaves, which encompass Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturday of the month. Banks will be closed for 13 days in various cities across the country starting October 9.

Here is the complete list of upcoming holidays:

October 10 Sunday

October 12 Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) – Agartala, Kolkata

October 13 Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) – Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Banks closed in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi

October 14 Durga Puja / Dussehra (Maha Navami) – Agartala, Bangalore, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram

October 15 Durga Puja / Dasara / Vijayadashmi – Imphal and Shimla

October 16 Durga Puja (Dashain) – Gangtok

October 17 Sunday

October 18 Kati Bihu – Guwahati

October 19 Eid-e Milad / Eid-e-Miladunnabi / Milad-e-Sharif / Barawafat- Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Banks closed in Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

October 20 Birthday of Maharishi Valmiki / Lakshmi Puja / Eid-e-Milad -Agartala, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Shimla

October 22 – Friday after Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi – Bank closed in Jammu and Srinagar

October 23 Fourth Saturday

October 24 Sunday

October 26 Merger Day – Jammu and Srinagar

October 31 Sunday