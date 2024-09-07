Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has declared September 9 (Monday) a holiday for all banks and financial institutions in the state in observance of ‘Nuakhai.’

A notification to this effect was issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Previously, the state government had declared a holiday for all government, government-aided, and private schools, as well as offices and magisterial courts in Odisha for Nuakhai.

Nuakhai, a significant agricultural festival, will be observed on September 8 (Sunday). Since the festival falls on a Sunday, the following day has been designated as a public holiday.