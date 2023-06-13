Banking Assistant held in DA case

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested Banking Assistant of Bhawanipatna Central Cooperative Bank, Komna Branch in Nuapada Pradeep Kumar Chandrakar for possessing huge assets which are 254 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Chandrakar was arrested after Vigilance sleuths carried out raids at four places on Monday and unearthed five buildings worth around Its two crore, 11 plots, a four-wheeler and bank, postal & insurance deposits of over Rs 30A2 lakh, Vigilance sources said.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets worth crores of rupees were unearthed in the name of Chandrakar and his family members:

1) A double storeyed building having plinth area of 5392 sqft. at Beltukuri, Nuapada worth over Rs 1.11 crore.

2) Two double storeyed buildings over plot No.1955 at Beltukuri, Nuapada worth around Rs 25.80 lakhs.

3) One single storeyed building under construction over plot No.1377 having plinth area of about 3214 sqft. at Beltukuri, Nuapada worth approx. Rs.38 lakhs.

4) One double storeyed building constructed over encroached land vide plot No.9913 at Beltukuri, Nuapada.

5) 11 Plots in and around Khariar & Nuapada.

6) Bank,Postal, Insurance deposits and Jewellery worth approx Rs 30.42 Lakhs. 7) 1 four wheeler, 1 power tiller and 3 to o wheelers.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of the Banking Assistant were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 254% in excess of his known sources of income.