Banki Double Murder Prime Accused Nabbed From Chandaka

Banki: An year after the brutal murder of a local political leader and a web journalist near Jokalanji dam on Banki-Kalapathara road in Cuttack district, the Banki police Tuesday arrested the prime accused Pandaba Pradhan in the Chandaka area in Khurda.

Acting on reliable information regarding Pradhan’s presence in an apartment in the Chandaka area, a joint team of Banki Police and Chandaka police arrested him.

After conducting Prdahn’s health check-up, he was forwarded to Banki Court. Later, he has been sent to the Banki sub-jail.

According to the case diary, the incident had taken place on February 15 when a gang of goons ambushed Bhagaban Swain (50), a local Congress leader and husband of Nuagan sarpanch Mamata Mohapatra, and web journalist Aditya Kumar Ranasingh (35) while they were returning to their village Khajuripada from the Banki block office.

While Aditya had died on the spot, Bhagwan succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Police had earlier arrested 15 persons in connection with the murder.