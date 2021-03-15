Bank Strike: Centre out to demolish public sector entities, says Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to demolish all public sector entities, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said.

Dwelling upon Centre’s privatization policy of public sector banks, the Congress MP alleged that both the senior BJP leaders are ideologically opposed to the public sector.

Singh’s comments comes at a time when nine banks unions are on a two-day strike opposing the privatization policy of the Centre. Singh tweeted he supports bank employees in their 2 days strike against privatisation.