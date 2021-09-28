Bank Robbery Caught On CCTV In Balasore

Balasore: Unidentified miscreants decamped with cash from the Central Bank of India in Manipur market under Soro police limits of Balasore district on September 20.

Reportedly, the incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the branch. In the footage, the miscreants were seen with gas cutters and attempted to break the room. Moreover, they also damaged the CCTV cameras.

Following this, Soro police had launched an investigation on the basis of the footage from the CCTV cameras. Meanwhile, the exact amount of valuables looted is yet to be ascertained.