Bank Official Goes Missing In Bolangir, Search Operation On

Bolangir: A bank agriculture officer has gone missing from a bridge over Ong River under Loisingha police limits of Balangir district on Wednesday.

The bank official identified as Ranjan Mishra is working as Agriculture Officer of Punjab National Bank at Barpali in Bargarh district.

According to reports, Mishra was returning home from Sonepur after his normal field duty when he went missing. The last time he talked to his family members was 6 pm on Wednesday, informing them that he was returning home. However, he didn’t reach home.

Later, some locals spotted his motorbike and footwear on the bridge. On getting information, Loisingha Police reached the spot and initiated a search operation.