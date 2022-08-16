Bank of Baroda launches Baroda Tiranga Deposits

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced the launch of the Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme, a special term deposit product offering higher interest rates.

The Baroda Tiranga Deposits are available in two tenor buckets – offering interest rates of 5.75% p.a. for 444 days and 6.00% p.a. for 555 days. The scheme opens on 16th August up till 31st December 2022 and is applicable on retail deposits below Rs 2 crore.

Further, senior citizens will earn an additional interest rate of 0.50% p.a., while Non-Callable Deposits will get 0.15% p.a. extra.

Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme w.e.f. 16.08.2022 Callable Non-Callable Tenors General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizens General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizens 444 days 5.75% p.a. 6.25% p.a. 5.90% p.a. (5.75 + 0.15) 6.40% p.a. (5.75 + 0.15 + 0.50) 555 days 6.00% p.a. 6.50% p.a. 6.15% p.a. (6.00 + 0.15) 6.65% p.a. (6.00 + 0.15 + 0.50)

Mr Ajay K. Khurana, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “As India marks 75 years of independence, we are delighted to give consumers one more reason to celebrate. The Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme offers a higher rate of interest and the flexibility to choose from two tenures, backed by one of India’s leading and most trusted banks.”

Bank of Baroda customers can use bob World to open an online FD through Mobile.