Bank Note Paper Mill India MD Calls On Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Mr Thalikerappa. S., Managing Director of Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday at Naveen Nivas and briefed the CM about their project at Balasore.

The company, a joint venture of Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt Ltd is planning to invest Rs 2,500 crore in setting up a bank note paper mill at Balasore.

According to a press note from the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO), the Odisha Chief Minister has assured them all support. 5T Secretary VK Pandian was also present during the meeting.