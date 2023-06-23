Bank Manager Found Hanging Inside Hotel Room In Deogarh

Deogarh: The body of a CAC manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) was found hanging inside a hotel room at Deogarh. The police recovered the dead body from Hotel Mamata in Deogarh Town.

The deceased bank official has been identified as Subash Agarwal of Ainthapalli, Sambalpur. He had joined Deogarh branch four days ago and had been staying at Hotel Mamata since then.

Sources said the hotel staff knocked on the door of the room but there was no response.

In the meanwhile, his family members, who were attending a marriage function in Deogarh, also tried to reach him over the phone but Subash did not pick up repeated calls. Following this, the family members reached the hotel, broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan of the room.

Later, police arrived at the scene, recovered the dead body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

While the actual cause behind suicide remains unclear, the family members said that there was no dispute or feud in the family.