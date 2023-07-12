Bank Loan Recovery Agent Robbed In Jharsuguda; 3 Held, Rs 2 Lakh Recovered

Jharsuguda: Laikera Police has arrested three criminals involved in robbing the loan collection agent of Axis Bank’s Jharsuguda branch two days ago and also recovered all the looted items including Rs 2 lakhs.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ranjit Prasad (32) of Dengsargi in Sambalpur PS-Ainthapali, Biswajit Mahananda alias Chiku (22) of Sarbahal in Jharsuguda and Sitaram Sadangi (32) of Sargidihi in Sambalpur.

The police said that Rs.2 lakhs in cash, two toy pistols, four mobile phones, one knife, one office tablet snatched from the complainant, and one motorcycle used in the crime, have been seized from the accused persons, who were arrested within 48 hours of the complaint.

According to Laikera Police, Soumya Ranjan Panda (24) of Jajpur is working as a collection agent in Axis Bank’s Jharsuguda branch. On 10th July, he had been to Bagdihi, Telidihi and Tumbadihi villages for the collection of loan instalments.

At about 1.45 PM while he was returning from Tumbadihi to Jharsuguda in his motorcycle collecting loan instalments amount from customers, four miscreants trailed him in two bikes and waylaid him near Tumbadihi forest. They assaulted the Panda and looted his mobile phones, office tablet and cash of Rs. 2 Lakhs collected from loanees.

On the basis of a complaint, and as per the direction of Jharsuguda SP, a special team under the leadership of Laikera PS IIC Dilip Kumar Behera, was formed to round up the culprits.

Based upon local intelligence and with the help of cyber cell, the police team conducted raids at Jharsuguda town, Sundargarh and Rengali areas and apprehended three accused persons with the recovery of all the looted articles, the weapon of offence and the involved motorcycle within 48 hours of the incident.

“During verification of crime records, it was found that the accused persons were earlier sent up in heinous offences like robbery, and dacoity in Jharsuguda as well Sundargarh and Sambalpur Districts. Raids are going on to apprehend the fourth accused in this case,” the police added.