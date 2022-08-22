Bank Cashier Held for Embezzling Rs 80 Lakh in Koraput’s Boipariguda

Koraput: Police on Monday arrested the cashier of the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Boipariguda Branch on charges of embezzling around Rs 80 lakh of beneficiaries in absence of the branch manager.

On the basis of a written complaint lodged by the Bank’s branch manager Prarir Kumar Pradhan in Boipariguda police station on 20th August, the cashier of the bank, Santosh Dora, was arrested and forwarded to the court, Jeypore SDPO Arup Abhishek informed today in a press meet.

According to police, the cashier of the IOB Bank branch in Boipariguda, Santosh Kumar Dora, has confessed to having embezzled Rs. 80 lakhs. While, the Branch Manager, Mr Pradhan, was on leave for a month due to his mother’s demise, the accused cashier Mr Dora diverted money from the accounts of the beneficiaries to the accounts of his parents and acquaintance and then to his account through online transaction.

Sources said Dora has been working as a cashier in the bank since 2014. He also did not take a single day off for the last three years. But on the last 20th of August, he was on leave. During the investigation, it was learnt that lakhs of rupees were scammed from bank deposits on the same day.

A bike, many bank passbooks, chequebooks and other important documents were seized from accused Dora. After that Rs 80 lakhs scam surfaced, the police suspect that even more money could have been embezzled, source added.

On the other hand, senior officials of IOB have also reached the Boipariguda branch for departmental investigation on behalf of the bank and checking of all the accounts was underway till the last report came in.