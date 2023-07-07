Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal Withdraws Retirement From International Cricket: Report

Bangladesh’s ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his decision to retire from international cricket after an intervention from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The senior player sent shockwaves around the world with his sudden retirement announcement, in a shocking manner, as the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 is set to kickoff in India in less than three months.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Bangladesh cricket fans as just one day after announcing his international retirement on July 6, one of the nation’s most loved and respected cricketers withdrew the decision following a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this afternoon on July 7.

Tamim was in tears yesterday when he made the retirement announcement at a press conference in Chattogram, day after Bangladesh’s defeat against Afghanistan in the first of the three ODIs.