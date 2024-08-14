Bangladeshi Man Becomes 1st Person to Get Indian Citizenship under CAA

Assam: Dulon Das (50), a native of Sylhet in Bangladesh became the first individual in Assam to be granted citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Tuesday. Das migrated to India in 1988, making his home in Silchar, located in the Cachar district.

Despite not registering for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Das reportedly secured several government documents such as a voter card, driving license, and PAN and Aadhaar cards, even though he was considered to be residing illegally, according to claims made by a relative.

“On April 1, he submitted his citizenship application via the designated online portal. The approval came through just yesterday, followed by an email from the Union Home Ministry. He has been instructed to collect his citizenship certificate in person,” the relative further stated.

For his application, Das presented a land deed from 1986, belonging to his father who had acquired property in the Sylhet district. Das’s family includes his Indian wife and their two children, both born in Assam.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 aims to bestow Indian citizenship upon Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, provided they have lived in the country for five years.