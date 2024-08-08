Bangladesh Unrest: Actor Shanto Khan, His Father Mob Lynched

In a shocking development, Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan and his father, Selim Khan were lynched on Monday night amid significant unrest in the country.

Selim Khan who was the owner of a well-known production house, was also a former leader of the Awami League, whose supporters have recently been subjected to ongoing attacks during violent anti-government protests. News reports indicate that the motive behind the brutal killing of the father and son remains unconfirmed.

On the same day, Sheikh Hasina, the leader of the Awami League, resigned from her position as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and sought refuge in India with her sister.

The Kolkata film industry has been deeply affected by the actor’s death, with many Tollywood actors expressing their shock at the tragic news.

Shanto Khan debuted his acting career with the film ‘Prem Chor’ in 2019 and subsequently appeared in ‘Piye Re’ in 2021, ‘Bubujaan’ in 2023, and ‘Anto Nagar’ in 2024.

In 2021, he portrayed the young Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the film ‘Tungiparar Miya Bhai.’ Notably, Mujibur Rahman was the father of Sheikh Hasina.

Also Read: Nobel winner Yunus may head new Bangladesh govt; Army chief-protesters key meet at noon