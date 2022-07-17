Bangladesh Star Batter Tamim Iqbal Announces Retirement From T20Is

Dhaka: Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from T20Is and his decision came shortly after his side defeated West Indies 3-0 in the three-match ODI series.

Iqbal called time on his T20I career, announcing his retirement via Facebook.

In the aftermath of The Tigers’ thumping series win over West Indies away from home, Tamim wrote on his official Facebook page: “Consider me retired from T20 internationals from today. Thanks everyone.”

Having made his T20I debut in 2007, Tamim retires as Bangladesh’s third-highest run-getter in the format with 1701 runs in 74 matches at an average of 24.65 and strike rate of 117.47. His 103* against Oman at the T20 World Cup in 2016 makes him Bangladesh’s only centurion in T20Is.

Tamim had a brilliant tour of the West Indies, finishing as the Player of the Series in the ODI leg after finishing as the highest run-getter with 117 runs in three matches, including a 50* in the second ODI.

The southpaw’s decision to retire from T20Is doesn’t come as a surprise. Earlier this year in January, Tamim had announced that he would be taking a temporary break from T20I cricket for six months. Prior to that, he had voluntarily withdrawn his name from contention for the T20 World Cup last year in Oman and UAE in the hopes of the next generation taking the mantle at the marquee event.

The 33-year-old has led the Tigers brilliantly as captain in the ODI format, winning the last five series out of five, including two famous away wins in West Indies and South Africa. In both the series, Tamim played an instrumental role with the bat, finishing as the highest run-getter.

Bangladesh currently occupy second spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings and are in line for direct qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Tamim has been vocal about wanting to align his vision towards the longer formats of the game and the retirement from T20I cricket will allow the Bangladesh ODI skipper to focus on the marquee event in the sub-continent next year.