Bangladesh, Sri Lanka mourn Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Colombo/Dhaka: Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has created a “great void in the subcontinent’s musical arena”, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan Army chief General Shavendra Silva on Sunday expressed their grieves over the demise of the legendary singer.

In a message of condolence, Sheikh Hasina said Mangeshkar will remain alive forever in the hearts of the people in the region through her work.

“A great void has been created in the subcontinent’s musical arena with the demise of the ‘Sur Samraggi (empress of music)’,” the prime minister said, praying for the salvation of the departed soul and conveying her deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Expressing grief over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is popularly known as the “Nightingale of India”, Sri Lankan Army chief General Shavendra Silva on Sunday said that the veteran singer’s musical tradition impacted the whole of Asia and Sri Lanka was no exception.

In a message of condolence to Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, General Silva said the cultural ambassadorial contribution of the late singer has left an indelible milestone in the hearts of all Sri Lankans, including those of the armed forces.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of Covid-19 diagnosis.