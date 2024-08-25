Bangladesh registers historic 10-wicket win after Pakistan collapse to 146 all out in 1st test

Rawalpindi: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first Test played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday to register their first-ever win over their arch-rivals in the red-ball format of the game.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side dismissed the hosts for 146 runs in the second innings and then were asked to chase down the target of 30 runs, which they successfully achieved in 6.4 overs without losing any wicket.

By getting the better of Shan Masood & Co. by 10 wickets, Bangladesh has created a new record as it became the first team in history to win a Test match against Pakistan by 10 wickets at their home venue, which also includes matches played in the United Arab Emirates.

The 10-wicket win on Sunday was also Bangladesh’s first 10-wicket win in Tests. Their previous biggest win in terms of wickets remaining was by eight wickets against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in 2022. Overall, this was their sixth win while chasing, with 30 being the lowest target.

Bangladesh had lost 12 out of 13 Tests played against Pakistan before the start of the ongoing series, but it finally ended the 23-year-long wait in Rawalpindi on Sunday. India and South Africa are now the only opponents they are yet to beat in the longest format.

The win over the Shan Masood-led side, which last won a Test match at home in 2021, has also boosted Bangladesh’s hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year at Lord’s. The Asian side, which will travel to India next month to face the Rohit Sharma-led side in a two-match Test series starting on September 19 in Chennai, has 40.00 PCT% and is in joint fifth position in the WTC 2023-25 points table.

The Indian team, which lost the 2021 and 2023 WTC finals against New Zealand and Australia, respectively, is in No. 1 position at the moment with 68.52 PCT%, followed by Australia (62.50) and New Zealand (50.00).