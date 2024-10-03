Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government has recalled five envoys, including High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman, amid a significant diplomatic reshuffle, according to a foreign ministry official on Thursday.

The foreign ministry has directed envoys from Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, New Delhi, and the permanent mission to the United Nations in New York to return immediately to Dhaka, the official stated.

This development precedes Bangladesh’s national elections. Although the exact reasons for the recall remain undisclosed, it is speculated to be a strategic realignment of diplomatic priorities by the interim government during this transitional phase.

Rahman, who has been the High Commissioner to India since 2020, managed a phase of intensified cooperation between the two countries, focusing on trade, connectivity, and regional security. His recall is particularly notable given the pivotal Bangladesh-India relations and the context of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent displacement and subsequent asylum in India.

This recall coincides with significant changes in Bangladesh. Muhammad Yunus assumed leadership of the interim government following protests that led to Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and departure to India. The student-led movement that resulted in Hasina’s exit also led to over 700 fatalities, impacting relations with India.

Additionally, there have been reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Following Hasina’s ousting, there were incidents of violence against Hindus and their places of worship, resulting in at least 205 reported attacks since the government’s collapse on August 5, sparking further protests within the nation.

