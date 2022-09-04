Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to begins 4-day visit to India from Sept 5

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be on a four-day visit to India from tomorrow. During her visit, she will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar.

The External Affairs Ministry said Prime Minister Hasina will also hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will call Ms Hasina. She is also likely to visit Ajmer. This will be the second visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since October 2019.

Ahead of her visit to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister described New Delhi as a tested friend saying it had stood by Dhaka in its hour of need. In an interview to a news agency, Ms Hasina said Bangladesh always remembers India’s contribution during the 1971 war. Prime Minister Hasina emphasized on closer cooperation between the two neighbours saying there can be differences but these should be addressed through dialogue.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister lauded Mr. Modi for evacuating students of her country stuck due Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as for the Vaccine Maitri programme.