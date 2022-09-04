Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina talks about recent attacks on Hindu community

Dhaka: Ahead of her visit to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said countries should show “magnanimity” when asked about incidents of attacks on the Hindu community in her country, asserting that Bangladesh is a secular country and her government takes immediate action when such incidents take place.

“I think that both the country should show their magnanimity and our part, you know Bangladesh is a secular country and we have many religions here. And the religious harmony is here, very much. So one or two incidents when it takes place immediately… especially my party… my party people, they are very much, conscious about it and also my government. We immediately take action,” Hasina told.

There have been several media reports about attacks and hostility against the minority Hindu population in Bangladesh. There were also reports of vandalism of Durga Puja pandals or Hindu temples.

Hasina said her government strongly supports secularism and any attempts to disturb communal harmony are immediately dealt with.

Hasina also contended that extremism was not limited to her country as many countries, including India, were witnessing it.

“As long as we are in power, we always give importance to that and I always tell them (the minority) that you are our citizens. You should own our country. But some incidents sometimes take place but immediately we take action. It is sometimes, it happened, it’s very unwanted situation but you know very well it is not only Bangladesh, even India also sometimes minorities suffered,” she said.

Hasina will come to India for a State visit from September 5 to September 8. During her visit, Hasina will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MEA said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on the prime minister. She is also likely to visit Ajmer.