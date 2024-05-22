Bangladesh MP killed in Kolkata, joint investigation launched

Kolkata: A Member of Parliament (MP) from Bangladesh, belonging to the ruling Awami League party, has been killed in Kolkata, the country’s home minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced on Wednesday.

“MP Anwarul Azim Anar has been killed in Kolkata, and three have been arrested in Bangladesh,” Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Anwarul Azim had gone missing from Kolkata, West Bengal, since May 18. He had entered India on May 12. A high-level search operation was launched to find him.

Anwarul Azim had gone missing from Kolkata, West Bengal, since May 18. He had entered India on May 12. A high-level search operation was launched to find him.

Anwarul Azim was last seen on the afternoon of May 13 when he went with friends to a home in Bidhannagar near Kolkata for a medical check-up. According to the ANI report, his family friend in Kolkata said that his last physical presence was before May 13 and that there had been no physical or direct contact with him since May 18.

However, messages have been exchanged from Azim’s phone with his family in Dhaka and his friend in Bidhannagar, indicating his intended journey to Delhi.