Bangladesh has highest methane emissions in the world

Dhaka: Paris-based company said methane emission over Bangladesh has been alarming over the years. Methane concentrations originate from paddy fields, landfills and coal stockpiles.

Bluefield Technologies Inc., which analyzed European Space Agency data to identify a large methane plume in Florida in May, also detected the concentrations over Bangladesh. The analysis said that Bangladesh has some of the highest methane emissions in the world that can be detected by satellites.

The emissions over Bangladesh are drawing attention. Its low elevation and high population density make it particularly vulnerable to extreme weather events and rising oceans.

Domesticated livestock, leaks from the oil and gas industry, landfills and coal mining are just some of the human activities that result in methane emissions, according to the Global Methane Initiative.