Dhaka: Sheikh Hasina A Bangladesh court has issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been in exile in India since August. The warrant was issued by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) following allegations of severe human rights abuses during her 15-year tenure.

Sheikh Hasina, 77, fled to India after being ousted from power by a student-led revolution. Her last known location was a military airbase near New Delhi. The court has ordered her to appear on November 18 to face charges related to mass detentions and extrajudicial killings of political opponents.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam stated, “Sheikh Hasina was at the helm of those who committed massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity in July to August.” The prosecution has also requested arrest warrants for 50 other individuals allegedly involved in the mass killings during the protests.

The situation has strained diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India, with Dhaka revoking Hasina’s diplomatic passport. Although the two countries have an extradition treaty, it includes a clause that allows refusal if the offense is of a political nature.

Sheikh Hasina’s government, which established the ICT in 2010 to investigate atrocities during the 1971 independence war, has faced criticism from the United Nations and human rights groups for procedural shortcomings and perceived political motivations.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...