Bangladesh Chief Justice Forced to Resign Amid Protests

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigned following an ultimatum issued by protesters who had encircled the Supreme Court demanding his departure within an hour.

The resignation was confirmed by the country’s Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul, and it was reported by The Daily Star that the resignation letter had been received by the Law Ministry.

Protesters had previously threatened to invade the homes of the top court’s judges and the Chief Justice unless they stepped down.

Citing the safety of the judges in the Supreme Court and the lower courts nationwide, the Chief Justice announced his resignation to the press.

The recent protests were triggered by the Chief Justice’s call for a full-court meeting, leading to hundreds, including students and lawyers, converging on the Supreme Court and taking over its grounds. The army was also deployed to safeguard the Supreme Court premises.