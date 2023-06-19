Bangladesh Allows Its Currency To Float Freely To Attract More Funds From IMF

Dhaka: The central bank of Bangladesh will allow its currency to float freely for the first time in the country’s history, giving into demands from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to unlock more funds from the 4.7-billion loan programme, reported by Bloomberg.

According to the report, Bangladesh is not heavily indebted, however, it joins several such countries in loosening a tight grip on local currencies in order to get financing from the Washington-based lender. Pakistan, Egypt, and Lebanon were among those that have dropped their fixed exchange rates this year.

The Bangladesh central bank said in a statement on Sunday said, “The new market-driven exchange rate regime will provide greater transparency and efficiency in foreign exchange transactions, benefiting businesses, individuals and the economy.” It also doesn’t see any major depreciation of the taka, which has declined about 5 per cent this year.

The Bangladeshi currency, taka, plunged as much as 0.9 per cent to 108.86 per dollar on Monday. The broad index of Dhaka Stock Exchange rose as much as 0.3 per cent, most since June 7.

Since becoming an independent country in 1971, Bangladesh has made use of a series of fixed exchange rates to manage volatility and keep imports affordable. A looser currency regime could now help replenish Bangladesh’s reserves by raising the attractiveness of the nation’s exports.

Bangladesh Bank will now adopt a unified exchange rate regime between the taka and the dollar or any other foreign currency and from July 1, it will no longer sell any foreign exchange at a discounted rate. By the third quarter of 2023, all international transactions will be based on the new exchange rate structure and this will close the gap between formal and informal markets, the central bank said.

The central bank has sold around $13 billion so far in the fiscal year ending June 30, due to increased demand for foreign currency. “If there’s no major price shock in the international market, the taka will remain largely stable,” said Salim Afzal Shawon, head of research at BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd. “Our analysis suggests that the exchange rate is showing less volatility as global commodity prices show signs of stability.”