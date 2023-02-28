Bangkok-bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata

Kolkata: A SpiceJet flight to Bangkok, with 178 passengers and six crew members on board, made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport in the intervening night of Feb 27 and 28.

According to officials, the Boeing 737 flight SG 83 took off from Kolkata at 1.09am. Soon after the pilot discovered malfunction in the engine, he called the Air Traffic Control demanding an emergency landing.

A full emergency was declared at 1.11am and the flight landed safely at 1.27am.

The passengers left for Bangkok on another flight at 7.10 am, officials added.