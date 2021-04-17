Bang Bang Con 21 Is Here; Watch BTS Revisit Old Concerts & Fan Meets

Seoul: The Bang Bang Con 21, a virtual event, hosted by BTS, is set to take place on April 17 and will revisit a few of their old concerts and fan meets.

BTS returns with Bang Bang Con 21 almost a year after they held an online concert streaming event, Bang Bang Con.

Bang Bang Con 21 will be a one-day affair with fans and the members revisiting footage from one of their earliest shows, BTS Live Trilogy EP. 1: BTS Begins (Memories of 2015), BTS 5th muster [Magic Shop] in Busan which took place in 2019, and BTS World Tour Speak Yourself in Sao Paulo concerts. The members have been sharing videos to tease the fun weekend event.

Like April 2020’s Bang Bang Con, the upcoming Bang Bang Con will be live-streamed for free on their official BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

{Watch [LIVE] BTS LIVE STREAMING ‘방.방.콘 21 (BANGBANGCON21)’ Here.}

Bang Bang Con 21 date and time:

The virtual event is set to take place on Saturday and BTS confirmed that the event will start at 3 PM (KST). Here’s the country-wise breakdown:

The US: 2:00 a.m. ET

The UK: 7:00 am BST

India: 11:30 am IST

Canada: 2:00 am (in Ottawa)

Singapore: 2:00 pm SGT

Philippines: 2:00 pm PHT

Russia: 9:00 am MSK

China: 2:00 pm

Indonesia: 1:00 pm WIB

Mexico: 1:00 am

Australia: 4:00 pm AEST