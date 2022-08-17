Bribe
Bandhugaon Block MD Caught Taking Bribe

By Pragativadi News Service
Koraput: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday apprehended the Managing Director, LAMPCS, Almonda under Bandhugaon Block of Koraput district while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.35,000.

According to the Vigilance, accused R. Rama Krishna, Managing Director, LAMPCS (Large Area Multipurpose Co-operative Societies), was caught demanding and taking a bribe of Rs.35,000 from a farmer for the registration of his names in the list for the Kharif season.

The bribe amount of Rs.35000/- has been recovered from Krishna and seized. Further investigation is underway in this connection.

Pragativadi News Service
