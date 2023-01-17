Bandh In Kendrapara Over Setting Up Of City Hospital

Kendrapara: A bandh is being observed today in Odisha’s Kendrapara district today setting up of City Hospital.

The bandh has been called by Medical Banchao Kriyanusthan Committee. Members of the associations blocked roads at various places in Kendrapara town this morning disrupting vehicular movement.

As per reports, the agitators are demanding setting up of City Hospital following relocation of district headquarters hospital.

In view of the bandh, the district administration declared rghe closure of all educational instirtuation to avoid any untoaarwd incidenrts.

Simialrly, shops and busniess establishments doned thwire shutters. Vehiclura movment on various raods too came yo grinding halt.