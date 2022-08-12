Banda Boat Capsize: Adityanath Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 4 L Each For Kin Of Deceased

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each for kins of people who died in a boat mishap in Banda.

The CM has also instructed for immediate help and relief to the victims and proper treatment to those who are injured in the accident.

According to reports, the incident took place when a boat carrying 30 to 40 people was trying to cross the river to reach Fatehpur.

Till now, around 20 people have been rescued and 17 are still missing.