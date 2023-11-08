Banaka Lagi Ritual: Darshan At Puri Srimandir Restricted For 4 Hours Today

Bhubaneswar: Darshan of the Holy Trinity in Puri Jagannath Temple will be restricted for 4 hours on Wednesday during the secret Banaka Lagi ritual. Darshan will be restricted from 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said.

The Banaka Lagi ritual will commence following the completion of all the other rituals of the Lord and the second Bhoga Mandap.

According to tradition, the Datta Mahapatra servitors prepare four types of colours – haritala (red), hengula (yellow), sankha (white), and black from organic products and then they are applied to the faces of the deities.