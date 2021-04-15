Banaka Lagi At Puri Srimandi: Darshan Restricted For 4 Hours

Puri: The Holy Trinity (Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra) along with Lord Sudarshan of Puri Srimandir will adorn a new look after a special make-up ritual today known as the ‘Banaka Lagi’.

The Sri Mandir at Puri will remain closed for 4 hours today due to ‘Banaka Lagi’ ritual. Devotees will not be allowed to have a ‘darshan’ of the siblings from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Only a small group of ‘pujaris’ will be allowed inside the ‘garba gruha’ or sanctum sanctorum for the rituals. The ritual involves re-applying colours to the idols.

This ritual is conducted a number of times in a year.