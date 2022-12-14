BAN v IND, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer reprieved after bails fail to dislodge

Shreyas Iyer received a massive slice of luck late on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The Indian middle-order batter was on 77 when Ebadot Hossain breached his defence to hit the stumps. However, to Bangladesh’s dismay, the bails failed to dislodge and rested back on the stumps, giving Iyer a life.

According to Law 29.1 of the MCC Laws of cricket, the bail has to be fully dislodged for a batter to be given out.

The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground.

Incidentally, the bail was replaced only three balls earlier when it failed to light up, causing a delay in play. To Iyer’s luck, it was this exact bail that failed to come off when Ebadot hit the stumps.

Bangladesh, however, managed a wicket in the very next over to break a solid 149-run partnership between Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara. The latter was cleaned up by Taijul Islam with a sharp delivery that turned square and beat the defensive push by the Indian No.3 batter.

Axar Patel was dismissed off the final ball of the day to give Bangladesh a bit of relief. Iyer remained unbeaten on 82 at stumps with India six down for 278 at the close of play.