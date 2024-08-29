Ban on sale of stale Abadha at Puri Srimandira’s Ananda Bazar

Puri: As many as 20 retired Army personnel will be appointed to keep a vigil on the Ananda Bazar of Puri Srimandira in Odisha. A ban will be put on sale of stale Abadha at the Ananda Bazar. The security personnel will keep a vigil.

As per reports, everything will be disciplined in the Ananda Bazar soon. Soon, a ban on sale of stale Abadha offering will be put. While security personnel will be appointed to keep a vigil on this, the process of this recruitment has already begun at the office of the Srimandira. All the 20 posts will be filled by next 30th.

Special security personnel will be deployed in Anand Bazar from beginning of next month. A special dress code will also be introduced for them.

Also, Non-supkars will be prohibited from selling Prasad. Only those indicated by Suar Mahasuar Niyoga will be authorised for Mahaprasad selling.

Emphasis will be placed on polite behavior and words towards devotees. Mahaprasad and other offerings will be sold in Anand Bazar only at the designated places.

No other food items can be sold in Anand Bazar offerrings to the Lord. If necessary, the administration of the Srimandi will issue an identity card to Supakars.