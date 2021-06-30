Ban on International Passenger Flights Extended Till July 31

New Delhi: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till July 31.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st July, 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” the fresh order reads.

However, this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the aviation regulator.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 27 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

However, given the rise of cases during the second wave of COVID-19, many countries have banned flights from India under Air Bubble pact till situation improves. The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.