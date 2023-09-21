Bambai Meri Jaan: Outstanding performances by the cast makes it a must-watch

Prime Video’s crime drama Bambai Meri Jaan has captivated the audience across the globe. The Amazon Original became the first Indian series to premiere in London. This is a testament that even if a story is rooted locally, it can manage to catch the eye of the world through its compelling narrative and outstanding gritty performances.

Bambai Meri Jaan features an exceptional ensemble cast who stepped into their characters with finesse and left a lasting impression in the hearts of the audiences.

Kay Kay Menon portrayed the role of an honest police officer Ismail Kadri. The actor effortlessly brought to life a character who is true to his principles even when he faces one of the biggest dilemmas of his life when his son turns to crime. Kay Kay’s phenomenal performance as an ex-cop living with turmoil will tug your heartstrings.

Avinash Tiwary as Dara Kadri, son of Ismail Kadri is indeed a very complex character. Despite being raised in a disciplined environment, Dara found himself hungry for power, which drew him into the world of crime ultimately leading him down the path of becoming a gangster. His transformation from a young boy into a dreaded gangster of the underworld is truly a captivating journey.

Usually seen in light character roles, Kritika Kamra stood out as a strong, fiery character – Habiba, daughter of Ismail Kadri. A woman of many shades, Habiba is an alpha character- stubborn like her father and at the same time courageous and fiercely like Dara.

Nivedita Bhattacharya as Sakina, the woman who ties the family together, as a wife of Ismail Kadri and as a mother to both Dara and Habiba. Her portrayal beautifully captures the struggles of a woman caught between the conflicts and clashes between her husband and son.

There is always a character that takes you by surprise, the one that plays the A game and changes the narrative of the story. Chhota from Bambai Meri Jaan played by Aditya Rawal is one such character who has managed to keep the viewers’ eyes hooked on him and deliver a power-packed performance. Acing the dialogue delivery, facial expressions and the Bambaiya accent, Rawal truly makes his mark towards the end of the series, even though its a short role.

When the arch-nemesis is as strong as the lead, it creates a tense situation that keeps the viewers at the edge of their seats. With Saurabh Sachdeva playing the anti-hero with his portrayal of Haji in Bambai Meri Jaan, he is a treat to watch. Sachdev’s performance has left audiences in sheer awe and garnered praise from both critics and viewers alike. With impeccable finesse, he skillfully depicted the life journey of Haji, seamlessly transitioning from a position of power and authority to the depths of his downfall. Throughout the series, Sachdev maintained a captivating blend of serenity, pride, and the undeniable aura of a formidable don, delivering a truly mesmerizing performance.

Supporting younger brother, Dara, like a strong pillar and always protecting him is Saadiq Kadri, the eldest of the Kadri siblings, played by the phenomenal Jitin Gulati. The audience appreciated Jitin’s fluid and flexible persona in the show. His look and feel and the aggression that he deals with situations are the elements that have connected with the viewers.