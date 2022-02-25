Ballot papers found scattered outside strong room of Kendrapara College!

Kendrapara: While the fifth and final stage polling of Odisha panchayat elections concluded yesterday, tension erupted today after ballot papers were found scattered all over outside the strong room of Kendrapara College.

On being alerted, Sub-Collector, BDO and local IIC reach spot to bring the situation under control.

However, whether the ballot papers are original or fake is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, workers and supporters of political parties are spending sleepless nights keeping a watch on strong rooms where ballot boxes of panchayat election have been stored as they apprehend tampering and stealing before counting of votes from February 26 to 28.