Balloon Boat Capsizes In Gopalpur Sea; Life Guards Rescue Nine Persons

Berhampur: Life Guards rescued all the nine persons from drowning in Gopalpur sea after a balloon boat, in which they were having a joy ride, capsized on Thursday afternoon.

The nine rescued persons include women, children and an age-old couple, said sources and added that all are safe.

The balloon boat capsized seventy metres off the Gopalpur coast. However, the cause of the accident was not immediately known.

On spotting the mishap, alert Life Guards immediately responded to their SOS and rescued them unharmed.