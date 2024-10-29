Paris: The prestigious Ballon d’Or awards ceremony took place last night, celebrating the finest talents in world football. The event, held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, saw Spain’s Rodri and Aitana Bonmati take home the top honors.

Rodri, the midfield maestro from Manchester City, was awarded the Men’s Ballon d’Or. His exceptional performances throughout the season, including leading Manchester City to their fourth consecutive Premier League title and Spain’s triumph in the European Championship, earned him this coveted accolade. Rodri’s win marks the first time a Premier League player has claimed the award since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008.

On the women’s side, Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona was honored with the Women’s Ballon d’Or. Bonmati’s stellar season included leading Barcelona to victory in both the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Spanish league13.

Ballon d’Or 2024 award winners: