Balika Vadhu Is Back With Its Second Season; Watch First Promo

Mumbai: Television’s most popular show Balika Vadhu is all set to return with Season 2 soon. Colors TV recently launched the first teaser of Balika Vadhu Season 2 on social media.

The channel on which the show will air captioned the new teaser as, “Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye janm liya hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu ne. Balika Vadhu Season 2 jald hi aa raha hai.”

In the promo, a little girl, who is dressed in a colourful attire is called beautiful and a woman says that they need to find a ‘nanha rajkumar’ for her.

The storyline of Balika Vadhu 2 will also be similar. Anandi will be seen getting married at a young age and then try to adapt to her new life. The audience will also get to see how she breaks the tradition of child marriages. Besides Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani, Balika Vadhu 2 will also feature Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Supriya Shukla, Seema Mishra, and Anshul Trivedi in pivotal roles.

Balika Vadhu was set in rural Rajasthan and revolved around the life of a child bride, her struggles, and her journey. The TV soap featured Avika Gor, late Pratyusha Banerjee, Shashank Vyas, Avinash Mukherjee, Surekha Sikri, Mahhi Vij, and many more. Balika Vadhu first premiered on TV on July 21, 2008. It went on to air for over 2000 episodes till it ended in 2016.