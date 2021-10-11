Baliguda block Congress observes 11-hr Daringbadi bandh

Bhubaneswar: Baliguda block Congress observed 11-hour bandh (7AM-6PM) in Daringbadi protesting alleged illegal construction.

As per available reports, shops, markets & business establishments closed. Besides, vehicular traffic has also been disrupted due to the agitation.

At least three platoon police force have been deployed in Daringbadi in order to avoid any untoward situation.

Reportedly, the agitators called for the bandh citing the alleged illegal construction by G.Udayagiri MLA.