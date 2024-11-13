The Bali Yatra festival is scheduled for 15th to 22nd November 2024 in Cuttack. To ensure a smooth flow of traffic and public convenience, the Commisionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory for plying of vehicles in and around Cuttack City from 2 PM to till the disposal of the crowd.

Following are the traffic restrictions imposed by the Commissionerate Police to regulate traffic:-

Light Vehicles coming from Bhubaneswar via Nandankanan, Baranga, Trisulia will reach at Netaji Setu and by taking left turn at Bellview chhak (Judicial Academy) they will reach at Biju Pattanaik Park (Parking Place) via C.D.A-11 and further proceed up to Maa Bhuasuni (Parking Ground). They may park their vehicles on either of the two parking grounds and avail shuttle bus service up to Cantonment P.S to reach at Baliyatra Ground.

Light Vehicles coming from Athagarh, Banki through Naraj Bridge and Madhusudan Bridge will reach at Biju Pattanaik Park (Parking Place) via C.D.A-11 or proceed up to Maa Bhuasuni (Parking Ground). They may park their vehicles on either of the two parking grounds and avail shuttle bus service to reach at Baliyatra Ground.

Two-wheeler vehicles coming from Satichaura chhak via Shelter Chhak and Kanika chhak towards Baliyatra Ground may park their vehicles in the designated parking places at Dayashrama Parking Ground or Katikeswar Parking Ground.

No four wheeler or three wheerer vehicles shall be allowed towards Baliyatra ground from Chahata chhak. They will park their vehicles at Maa Bhnuasuni parking ground and avail shuttle bus service up to Cantonment P.S to reach at Baliyatra Ground.

Only two wheeler vehicles shall be allowed towards Baliyatra ground from Chahata chhak and they will park their vehicles in the designated parking ground at Kartikeswar parking ground

No four wheeler or three wheeler vehicles shall be allowed towards Baliyatra ground from Deer Park chhak. They may park their vehicles in the designated parking ground at Christian Padia by taking right turn from Deer Park chhak or at Gorakabar parking ground.

Similarly, no vehicles shall be allowed towards Baliyatra Ground from Madhukunj Park via Madhusudhan Library.

No four wheeler or three wheeler vehicles shall be allowed towards Baliyatra ground from Biju Pattanaik chhak via Dayashram road. They may park their vehicles in the designated parking ground at Christian field or Gorakabar Parking ground. Only two-wheeler will be allowed from Biju Pattanaik Chhak up to the Dayashram parking Ground.

No four-wheeler or three-wheeler vehicles shall be allowed towards Baliyatra ground from Kanika chhak via Chandi chhak. They may park their vehicles in the designated parking area at Christian Padia or Gorakabar parking ground via Biju Pattanaik Chhak.

No four-wheeler or three-wheeler vehicles shall be allowed towards Baliyatra ground from Chandi chhak via Convent school. These vehicles will park at Christian Padia or Gorakabar parking ground via Kanika chhak and Biju Pattanaik Chhak. However, only two-wheeler will be allowed towards Baliyatra Ground from Chandi chhak via Convent School. They will park in the designated parking area at Dayashram parking after taking a left turn from PHD Office chhak.

No four-wheeler or three-wheeler shall be allowed towards Nari Seva Sadan from Samaj office Chhak. They can proceed towards Baliyatra Ground via Mission Road, Chandi chhak, Kanika chhak and Biju Pattanaik Chhak, after parking their vehicles in the designated parking ground at Christian Padia or Gorakabar parking ground.

No vehicles shall be allowed towards Baliyatra ground from P.H.D office chhak and Dayashram chhak.

No four-wheeler or three-wheeler shall be allowed towards Baliyatra ground from Fire Station chhak, Buxibnazar via the Police Reserve line, except two-wheeler.

No vehicles shall be allowed towards the Madhusudan statue chhak near the High Court guest house from the OPA (Odisha Police Association) chhak or Nari seva Sadan chhak. Similarly, No vehicle shall be allowed towards Baliyatra ground from Madhusudan statue chhak.

No vehicles shall be allowed towards Balivatra ground via Kill Khana near Lions eye Hospita chhak. Those vehicles coming from Jobra chhak and Matamatha chhak towards Baliyatra ground they will be allowed up to the blocking point at opposite side of Chief Justice’s residence. They may park their vehicles in the designated parking ground near BOSE Engineering College or Matamatha chahk parking ground or (A, B, C, D & E) parking after taking right turn from the blocking point near Chief Justice Resident.

No vehicles shall be allowed towarda Madhusudan statue from Grinnar hotel chhak blocking point. They will go to Baliyatra ground via ring road by taking right turn at Grinnar hotel chahk. They may park their vehicles in the designated parking areas (A, B, C, D. & E) after taking right turn from the blocking point near Chief Justice Residence:

At the time of exit, vehicles parked in parking place A, B, and C will use Silver City Boat Club Road and then take left turn towards Matamatha Chhak. Similarly, vehicles parked at Kartikeswar Parking Ground will exit by taking right towards Chahata chhak.

Movement of heavy vehicles from Date:-15.11.2024 to Date:-22.11.2024 is completely restricted on Mahandi ring road as well as periphery of Baliyatra ground.

Designated place for parking of vehicles:-

Bhuasuni Padia Cristian Padia near Annad Bhawan Dayashram Parking Ground Kartikeswar Gada (Western Side) Kartikeswar Gada (Eastern Side) A,B,C,D&E parking ground opposite of Chief Justice Residence Gora Kabar ground BOSE Engineering parking ground Matamatha Parking ground Krushak bazar Parking ground

Police, Fire Brigade, Excise, Ambulance and other emergency vehicles will have relaxations and the Commissionerate Police has requested the public to plan their route accordingly.

“This order is passed in the larger interest of public safety and violation of the instant order is an offence punishable U/s 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 and is compoundable by an officer of and above the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police or any officer of and above the rank of ASI of Police attached to Traffic Wing, Cuttack with a minimum fine of Rs-500/- which may extend up to Rs-1,000/- per offence,” the order read.