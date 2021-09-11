Balasore Youth Dies After Setting Himself Afire Over Financial Trauma

Balasore: A youth of Arjunpur village under Khaira police limit in Balasore on Saturday, has immolated himself to death allegedly over financial trauma. The deceased has been identified as Sishir of the same village.

According to reports, Sishir’s wife Mitarani is a mental patient who is undergoing treatment for a long. For which, Sishir had incurred a good amount of hand loans from relatives and private financers.

Stressed over it, he lost his mental balance and chased Mitarani to kill her. However, Mitarani escaped from the spot. Subsequently, he charred himself spilling kerosene on his body, in a room shutting it from inside, reports said.

Following this, locals rushed him to Bhadrak hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to burn injuries while he was referred to SCB Hospital and Medical College, reports added.