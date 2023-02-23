Balasore works division-2’s Asst. Engineer in Vigilance net

Balasore: Odisha vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids on properties of assistant executive engineer of Balasore works division-2 on the allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

On the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by Ajay Kumar Senapati, Asst. Engineer (R & B) Division-II Balasore, simultaneous house searches was conducted by the Odisha Vigilance led by 4 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 2 Sub-inspectors and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at the following 7 places in Puri, Balasore and Khurdha districts.

1. Residential house of Sri Ajay Kumar Senapati located at Madanmohan Lane, Damodar Road, Harichandisahi, Puri.

2. Flat No. 2063 located at 2nd floor of Ananya Palm Beach, Puri,

3. The government residential quarter of Sri Senapati located at Balasore.

4. The office room of Sri Senapati located at O/O Executive Engineer (R & B) Division-II, Balasore

5. Double storeyed building located at Kulakandhei Balugaon, Dist- Khurdha.

6. The parental house of Sri Senapati located at Bhagabati Sahi, Banpur, Dist- Khurdha.

7. House of relative of Sri Senapati at Tangi Dist-Khurdha.