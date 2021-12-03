Balasore Works Dept Class-IV Employee Caught Accepting Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Friday caught a Class-IV employee engaged in Balasore Works Department red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe from a Contractor.

Padmanava Swain, Auditor, O/o EE, R&B Division-II, Balasore was apprehended by Vigilance today while demanding and accepting bribe Rs. One lakh from a contractor in order to process the release of security deposit amounting to Rs.8,67,473/- deposited for a work executed by him.

Based on the complaint, the anti-corruption wing laid a trap and apprehended the officer red-handed while accepting the gratification. The entire bribe money has been recovered from Swain and seized.

In this connection Balasore Vigilance PS Case No 25 dated 2.12.2021 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act 2018 has been registered. Investigation in progress against Swain. Besides, simultaneous searches have been launched on properties of Swain at 2 places in Balasore district.