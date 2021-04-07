Balasore: Two Critical In Mob Attack Inside Police Station

Balasore: Two persons, who went to the Remuna police station in Balasore district last night for lodging a complaint, sustained critical injuries after they were allegedly hacked by a group of people inside the police station.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 11 pm last night at Remuna Police station in the district when around 150 people in a group barged into the station and attacked the duo named Raghunath Sahu and Pramita Das who had visited the police station to lodge a complaint over ransacking of their houses.

The irate mob also resorted to vandalism in the police station.

Sources said, the brawl took place over a past rivalry between two groups -one from Mandarpur and another from Nianbag under the same police station.

While Police are yet to arrest the attackers, two platoons of forces have been deployed at the village to maintain law and order.

On the other hand, the injured persons are reportedly undergoing treatment at Balasore Medical College and Hospital. Meanwhile, a team of police has launched a search to nab the culprits.